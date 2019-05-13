MCP’s Mkaka reported to MEC for ‘suspicious’ meeting with poll presiding officers

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general and aspiring candidate for Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency, Eisenhower Mkaka, has been reported to pollster the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for a “suspicious” meeting with presiding officers in the constituency ahead of next week’s polls.

Mkaka is said to have met 20 presiding officers last week in the constituency in a “confidential” meeting, a development which did not amuse his contender Reverend Fletcher Mtandika.

Mtandika told reporters that it was “not on” for Mkaka to be holding “confidetial” meetings with MEC staff during such a “critical” time when it is just days before elections.

While Mkaka has conceded to holding a meeting with the presiding officers, he denied discussing anything suspicious therein.

“I was meeting them in their capacity as headteachers of different schools. I have been preaching in my rallies that I want education standards to improve in the constituency, and the said meeting was meant to discuss on how best we can achieve that,” said Mkaka in an interview with Nyasa Times.

When contacted, MEC chief elections officer, Sam Alfandika, said they had received the complaint from Mtandika and that they were investigating.

“We are investigating to find out what was really discussed during that meeting. After our investigations we will act,” said Alfandika.

