MCP’s Mlomo now UTM regional governor centre 

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional chairperson Daniel Mlomo is now in the newly formed UTM party of State Vice-President Saulos Chilima and is now the party’s regional governor for the centre.

Mlomo, who was leading a group of disgruntled former regional and district chairpersons who took MCP to court for the ouster of its president Lazarus Chakwera, said at UTM rally at Chule Primary School ground in Dedza on Saturday that he was delighted to be part of the transformation.

“I am Daniel Mlomo but now I have added the othe name of Chabwerakumanda because the MCP buried me politically but here I am I have resurerected and will work hard to help UTM get more support on the grassroots in the region,” he said.

Mlomo, a veteran politician, said UTM is gainging ground and that the registration of the party on Friday has boosted it support.

Findings from a survey conducted by Zomba-based Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) released this week showed that UTM and its leader are the third most popular grouping after the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The survey report, dated October 28 2018, was conducted between August and September—barely weeks after UTM was launched—to assess the political environment in the country with 10 months to the elections and give an understanding of the political and economic environment in the country.

