MCP’s Ulemu Msungama accuses DPP of diverting K5bn for youth scheme

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) executive member Ulemu Msungama on Sunday launched his campaign to win back Lilongwe City South East constituency which he had claimed in the by-elections held on October 17 2017.

Msungama said during the one and half year that he has been their legislature, he has ensured the construction of aealth centre in Area 44.

“I promised that when voted I will initiate construction of Area 44 Health Centre, you can go there and check the project is progressing well,” he said.

Msungama said pregnant women will no longer travel long distance to Kawale to access health services.

He also talked about construction of the road from Kamuzu Institute for Sports to Area 23.

“The project is going on very well and from now I will continue from where we started during my term,” he said.

He cited construction of classroom blocks at Kaliyeka and Nsambeta, and that plans under way to extend to other primary schools .

Msungama accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for diverting K5 billion which was meant for the Malawi Youth Afforestation Programme (MYFP).

Under the package, K3.1 billion was projected to cover wages, K600 million for procuring tree seedlings and K164 million for fire-fighting equipment..

Msungama claimed the money was diverted to buy cars for the DPP.

In her address, Deputy Mayor Juliana Kaduya asked for people to re-elected Msungama and MCP presidential candidate Lazrus Chakwera for Malawi to transform.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :