MCP’s Zulu says Mutharika’s absence on campaign means is unfit for re-election

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy campaign director George Zulu has taken a dig at President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying his continued absence on the crucial campaign trail shows he is not fit and well to govern.

Malawians will vote on June 23 in the fresh presidential elections, a week earlier than the initially suggested July 2 date.

While opposition nine-party Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, is flat out campaigning with his his running mate, UTM leader Saulos Chilima, President Mutharika is yet to start campaigning as the torch-bearer for the DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.

His running mate Atupele Muluzi, who leads UDF, has been busy canvassing support from the electorate with other DPP and UDF top brass.

Speaking at Mtakataka on Saturday where Chilima addressed a rally, Zulu said Mutharika‘s absence show he is “unfit to be elected.”

Zulu, who is alsO Lilongwe City West legislator, said: “We should avoid voting for an incapacitated person.”

He said Mutharika is no longer fit for purpose.

At 80 years of age Mutharika has clearly seen better days and thathe is not in the best of health, Zulu pointed out.

He said DPP will collapse like a deck of cards when Chakwera is elected President.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani however played down the matter, saying Mutharika would be on the campaign trail when he is free.

“He is busy with state matters. He is always in his office,” said Kalilani.

DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi has also dismissed the MCP , saying Mutharika is mentally alert and physically capable as he has ever been.

He dismissed those talking ill of Mutharika as “people who are as thick as elephant manure and evidently far less useful.”

A survey by Afrobarometer has indicated that this election, slated for June 23, will be highly contested and gives Lazarus Chakwera a slim lead.

