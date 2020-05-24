MCP’s Zulu says Mutharika’s absence on campaign means is unfit for re-election
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy campaign director George Zulu has taken a dig at President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying his continued absence on the crucial campaign trail shows he is not fit and well to govern.
Malawians will vote on June 23 in the fresh presidential elections, a week earlier than the initially suggested July 2 date.
While opposition nine-party Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, is flat out campaigning with his his running mate, UTM leader Saulos Chilima, President Mutharika is yet to start campaigning as the torch-bearer for the DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.
His running mate Atupele Muluzi, who leads UDF, has been busy canvassing support from the electorate with other DPP and UDF top brass.
Speaking at Mtakataka on Saturday where Chilima addressed a rally, Zulu said Mutharika‘s absence show he is “unfit to be elected.”
Zulu, who is alsO Lilongwe City West legislator, said: “We should avoid voting for an incapacitated person.”
He said Mutharika is no longer fit for purpose.
At 80 years of age Mutharika has clearly seen better days and thathe is not in the best of health, Zulu pointed out.
He said DPP will collapse like a deck of cards when Chakwera is elected President.
Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani however played down the matter, saying Mutharika would be on the campaign trail when he is free.
“He is busy with state matters. He is always in his office,” said Kalilani.
DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi has also dismissed the MCP , saying Mutharika is mentally alert and physically capable as he has ever been.
He dismissed those talking ill of Mutharika as “people who are as thick as elephant manure and evidently far less useful.”
A survey by Afrobarometer has indicated that this election, slated for June 23, will be highly contested and gives Lazarus Chakwera a slim lead.
Instead of talking about apm age I suggest mcp should focus on creating better policies. Their current policy on fertiliser fertiliser will be disaster. Equilibrium price of fertiliser is currently k20.500 per 50kg bag so if mcp wants to fix the price at k4.500 that will only lead to less than optimal benefits for Malawians. It will lead to overproduction, dumping and disappointment for farmers.
Zulu you are the most idiot on earth. What is your concern here? Is that your manfesto? Foolish dog
Unlike Muntharika ndi ma aids anuwa muzafika 80 inu??
Mwasowa zonena. Anthu akukuthawani ku TONSE allince, mwalandira magalimoto akuba kuchokera kwa Msungama, Joyce Banda the chief Cashgater ali pamodzi nanu, Callista the witch ali pakati panu.
I have seen youg men dying younger than the one speaking. Education is better than training because even dogs can be trained.
Kkkkkk. A Zulu ndi Watusi sedition. Zoona mukufuna President akhale kukampeni a Yamaha ache Ali paliponse. Delegation is important. He is busy planning development that ones the elections are over development should continue. He is a strategist, he knows how to play the chess , so your campaign should focus of what if you win, what you will do. All I can see from Chilima to Chakwera is fertiliser. The population is almost 18million and the land is not stretching, some have no peace of land to cultivate, hence you have a high number in town and cities. Some cannot… Read more »