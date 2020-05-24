Buses carrying repatriated Malawians from South Africa start arriving 

May 24, 2020 Lovemore Gunde- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Buses carrying Malawian nationals who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus lockdown have started arriving  at Mwanza border.

Buses carried 180 passengers including 26 women and 4 minors
Buses arriving at Mwanza border
Mwaza border immigration spokesperson Inspector Pasqually Zulu says first four of 10 ten buses arrived at the formation Saturday night with a total of  180 passengers including 26 women and 4 minors.

Zulu says the buses include those that were intercepted by security personnel in Harare whilst in transit to Malawi.

“All buses are still at the border while border formalities which involves all key stakeholders are still underway,” says Zulu.

He says six buses with stranded Malawians on board are expected to arrive at the border, Sunday May 24.

“As of now medical workers are on the ground to ensure that all preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 are adhered to”,  Zulu says.

DPP tactical move to accelerate the coronavirus spread in Malawi ahead of the June elections…….please put these people in isolation centres for 14 days if your move is genuine…

