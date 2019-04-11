MCSTU urges President Mutharika to consider main stream civil servants in promotion

The newly elected executive committee of the Malawi Civil Servants Trade Union ( MCSTU) has asked President Peter Mutharika to also consider promoting civil Servants in the mainstream civil service following the promotion of 20 210 teachers a coupe of weeks ago.

The new MSTCU leadership made the call during their courtesy call on President Mutharika at the Kamuzu Palace.

During the meeting the MCSTU executive committee also pledged a non-confrontational approach to tackling issues with government.

CSTU President Joseph Dambo lead the CSTU delegation at the meeting .

“We mainly came to introduce ourselves to the President since we are a new committee and he is our line Minister. How ever we thought it wise to also use the opportunity to bring to the attention of the President that following the promotion of teachers, other civil aervants are waiting” , said Moyo.

The CSTU leaders who took over office last year were meeting the President to introduce themselves after their ascendancy in his capacity as Minister of Public Service.

Moyo said the new CSTU leadership wanted to assure the President as their Minister the Union is not there to fight against government but will work with the government as development partners.

“Our approach would be to bring government interests as well as civils servants interests and find solutions together so that at the end we have a win win situation,” Moyo said.

Moyo also commended the government of President Mutharika for demonstrating strong commitment to improve the welfare of civil servants.

In the remarks, Moyo cited as an example the annual salary increments civil servants have enjoyed in the past four years including what he called the historical 45 percent average civil servants salary increment the Mutharika government effected in 2014.

During the meeting CSTU leadership also hailed as good the just announced promotion of over 20 000 teachers across the country.

They however appealed to the President to also consider civils servants in the mainstream who have been stagnant on the same positions for many years.

During the meeting, President Mutharika assured CSTU and all the civil servants that his government will continue to improve working conditions of its employees.

