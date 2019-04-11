Mutharika orders one year extension to internship programme: Meets Umsu memberd

President Peter Mutharika has ordered a one year extension to the ongoing students internship programme the Malawi government is implementing.

Mutharika made the order during his meeting with the leadership of the University of Malawi Students Union (UMSU) on Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking after meeting President Mutharika, UMSU president Daniel Moyo said the initiative is a good head start for the university graduates to be competitive as they launch their careers in the labour market.

According to Moyo, university students have been encouraged by the interniship programme.

“ The programme ables us students apply the knowledge we have learnt and acquire the necessary skills required on the market,” said Moyo.

Moyo also commended the president and his administration for the various infrastructure development initiatives that are taking place at UNIMA constituent colleges which he said will have a huge bearing on the students quality of life and improve learning at UNIMA.

“Most students were suffering previously but the government has now increased the loan scheme and many students are accessing loans and are able to pay their school fees,” he said.

During the meeting President Mutharika reaffirmed his commitment to continue improving infrastructure such as hostels, lecture rooms and laboratories in public colleges to improve the quality of learning.

The President also pledged to sponsor the forth coming ‘Bye Bye UNIMA Sports and Social Event scheduled to take place 3rd and 4th May 2019 at Chancellor College in Zomba.

The event will bring together Unima constituent colleges competing in a number of sporting activities as well as the crowning of the last Mr and Miss Unima as the constituency.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has assented to the University of Malawi delinking law which creates the previously University of Malawi colleges into standalone universities.

