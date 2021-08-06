MCTU dates MEC over mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

The Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) is planning to engage the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over the recently imposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for employees at the Commission.

MCTU Secretary General, Madalitso Njolomole, described the mandatory vaccination as a violation of rights as well as discriminatory.

Njolomole was reacting to the decision by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to bar its unvaccinated employees from reporting for duties.

He said the MCTU would soon meet with MEC officials in order to have it aborted.

“We shall meet with MEC officials soon. It is important that employers respect the rights of employees while trying to control the spread of the pandemic in the workplace. What MEC has done is discriminatory,” said Njolomole.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 is also on record having committed to meeting MEC officials over the same.

Currently, the government’s policy on Covid-19 vaccination is that the citizenry can access it on a voluntary basis.

