MDF owes Lilongwe Water Board K3.4bn in water bills, chocks boards operations

January 24, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is topping the list of government entities which defaults in water bills payment, owing Lilongwe Water Board a staggering K3.4 billion.
Officials from Central Region Water Board (CRWB) say this is choking operations and service delivery of the board.

CRWB Chief Executive Officer, Engineer John Makwenda
Appearing before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, the officials said in total, government entities owe t board K4 billion.
The board’s Chief Executive Officer Engineer John Makwenda said the MDF is topping the list with the K3.4 billion bill as of December 2020, which he said is affecting its operations.
Meanwhile, PAC members have expressed interest to look into the matter and establish why the MDF is accumulating more bills.
Various water boards including Blantyre, Northern and Southern Region water boards have also in previous meetings with PAC mentioned that the MDF owes them huge sums of money.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Judiciary probes magistrate for ordering rape victim fondle suspect’s penis in court

The Judiciary says it has launched a probe into allegations that a magistrate in Balaka ordered a rape victim to...

Close