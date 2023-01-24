MDF owes Lilongwe Water Board K3.4bn in water bills, chocks boards operations

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is topping the list of government entities which defaults in water bills payment, owing Lilongwe Water Board a staggering K3.4 billion.

Officials from Central Region Water Board (CRWB) say this is choking operations and service delivery of the board.

Appearing before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, the officials said in total, government entities owe t board K4 billion.

The board’s Chief Executive Officer Engineer John Makwenda said the MDF is topping the list with the K3.4 billion bill as of December 2020, which he said is affecting its operations.

Meanwhile, PAC members have expressed interest to look into the matter and establish why the MDF is accumulating more bills.

Various water boards including Blantyre, Northern and Southern Region water boards have also in previous meetings with PAC mentioned that the MDF owes them huge sums of money.