Judiciary probes magistrate for ordering rape victim fondle suspect’s penis in court

The Judiciary says it has launched a probe into allegations that a magistrate in Balaka ordered a rape victim to fondle a suspected rapist penis in court to find out if he erects or not.

Spokesperson for the Judiciary Kondwani Banda says Balaka First Grade Magistrate Philip Chibwana will appear before the Judicial Service Commission over his conduct in a 2021 defilement trial in which he ordered a victim to fondle a suspect who had put up a defence that has erectile-dysfunction.

Spokesperson for the Judiciary, Kondwani Banda has told Zodiak online today, that the commission will make an inquiry before deciding on the fate of the magistrate as required by the law.

He said High Court Judge Zione Ntaba has ordered for retrial of the case by reassigning it to another magistrate after the mother to the victim had lodged a complaint.

A legal expert Khumbo Bonzo Soko has described the act of the magistrate in the case as strange and scandalous.

Magistrate Chibwana has refused to comment on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!