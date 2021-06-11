MDF refutes reports of internal recruitment of soldiers circulating on social media

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has strongly refuted reports that has gone viral on social media that its Malawi Air Force has flighted an advertisement calling for internal application for the recruitment exercise for regular soldiers.

In a statement issued by MDF’s acting public information officer, Major Emmanuel Mlelemba says “it has not sanctioned any recruitment exercise for regular soldiers in any of its services” apart from the recruitment as bandsmen/women as well as artisans.

“Malawians wishing to pursue a career in the MDF as regular soldiers are, therefore, advised to disregard the memorandum circulating on social media,” says the statement.

“As a government institution, MDF follows a transparent and non-discriminatory policy for recruitment for all eligible Malawians, hence offers equal employment opportunities to all Malawians and not only children or dependents of its Service Members as purported in the memorandum in question.”

The memorandum in question, quoted as coming from Base Air Wing Officer, specifically says the purported vacancy “is only open for officers and soldiers’ children and it attracted condemnation on social media.

The MDF thus advises members of the public “to be cautious of such advertisements and where the perpetrators are identified, to report to any nearby MDF installation or Malawi Police Service station in their community”.

“MDF further warns individuals involved in this malpractice that the long arm of the law will take it course once they are caught.”

Meanwhile, the invitation for application for suitably qualified and experienced Malawians for recruitment as bandsmen/women as well as artisans is open till June 28, 2021.

The qualified and experienced artisans include, bricklayers; carpenters; plumbers; cobblers; tailors; motor vehicle mechanics; auto electricians and panel beaters — vehicle body repairs.

Others are welders; refrigeration technicians; radio/auto technicians and computer/ICT technicians.

All artisans are required to have a Trade Test Certificate in the relevant field from TEVET or City and Guilds through a recognised technical school or university with those with higher qualifications having an added advantage.

Tailors must also be competent in designing, cutting, tailoring, embroidery or upholstery while radio/auto technicians will be required to also have a certificate, diploma or advanced diploma in electrical and electronics engineering obtained from TEVET or City and Guilds through a recognized technical school or university.

Those with degree in telecommunication/electrical and electronics engineering obtained from a recognized University are encouraged to apply.

Computer/IT technicians must also have certificate, diploma or advanced diploma in computer/cyber security obtained from a recognized institution, CISCO certificate, certificate or diploma In software engineering and certificate or diploma in computer hardware and repair.

As for the bandsmen/women, applicants must be able to play any musical instrument and be ready to undergo musical auditions [and] those with certificates in music from Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) or any other well recognized local or international music institution will have an added advantage.

Other requirements are that all applicants must have a minimum qualification of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and must be:

a. Without criminal record;

b. Not less than 165 cm tall for males and 158 cm tall for females;

c. Prepared to undergo intensive medical examinations;

d. Physically, mentally and medically fit;

e. Prepared to undergo an intensive basic military training; and

f. Aged between 18 and 24 for bandsmen/women, and 18 and 28 for artisans and single and without children.

Applications to be made in own handwriting and to clearly indicate on the envelope the post they are applying for, should be sent to:

The Chief of Human Resource Management and Development

Malawi Defence Force Headquarters

Kamuzu Barracks

Private Bag 43 LILONGWE

