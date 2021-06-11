Man arrested for sodomising dog

Police in Mzimba have arrested 51-year-old Lewis Mkandawire for allegedly performing a sexual act with a dog. The act of having “sex” with animals is called bestiality.

Mkandawire committed the act on Wednesday, 9th June, 2021. He was caught red handed by a cattle herd boy who was alerted by the strange screaming of the dog.

When villagers converged to hear from the herd boy on the matter, Mkandawire said he saw no problem with what he did as the dog was his.

“Iyi ntchewe njane. So nananga vi?’ (The dog is mine. I don’t see any problem here), remarked Mkandawire.

The elders reported the matter to Police arrested him.

Police say having sex with animals is a crime under the laws of Malawi section 153 (b) of the penal code.

