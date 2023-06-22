MDF to introduce development arm in military

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is introducing a development arm within the military which will be carrying out civilian development projects, including mega farms.

Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire said officers from Zambia National Service (ZNS) are helping MDF to set up the Malawi National Service.

Mkandawire said a delegation led by Lieutenant General, Maliti Solochi, ZNS Commander is in the country for talks with a team from MDF led by Brigadier General, John Chaika, Deputy Commander of Malawi National Service (MNS).

“Our engagement centred on the National Service, a development arm we want to establish shortly in the MDF.

“The ZNS Commander shared his knowledge, history and experience surrounding operations of National Service, help they can offer, products they are making, and also developmental projects they are carrying in Zambia, just to mention a few,” said Mkandawire.

He said during the meeting, MDF learnt that ZNS offers these services at a very affordable rate to the government and the citizenry.

Mkandawire said this helps to push for the much needed development.

“It is such an interesting reason that His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera the President of the Republic of Malawi wants MDF to establish the National Service for the benefit of the nation.

“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is keen to see the mega farms project, in particular, take off soon through MNS” he said.

He said ZNS has since donated the centre pivot irrigation system which is a step towards realisation of this goal.

Mkandawire said ZNS is providing a team of experts to assist in preliminary operations towards establishment of MNS.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!