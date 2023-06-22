Malawi Law Society cracks whip on wayward lawyer, summons another for disciplinary hearing

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has suspended a lawyer for six months for failing to pay a debt of K48 million to a client whom he had helped recover K150 million from Admarc.

The lawyers’ body has also summoned another lawyer for disciplinary hearing after he embezzled client’s money.

In a statement, MLS says it has suspended Wester Kosamu, chief executive officer of Green Belt Authority and chairman of Salima Sugar Company for engaging in personal misconduct that brings the profession into disrepute.

MLS also says Kosamu has been suspended for engaging in an activity other than the practice of law which the society says was not compatible with the best interest of the profession and the justice system.

This was after Kosamu’s client, Ian Changa complained that the lawyer was not repaying back K48 million he took after recovering K150 million from Admarc.

Changa said Kosamu and another lawyer Henry Phoya took the money and promised to pay back by 20 December, 2020 with interests which they never did to now.

In another case, outspoken lawyer Silvester Ayuba James has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing.

This follows a complaint lodged by Jame’s client Billy Matitha Gama who was being represented in a civil case.

The summon says that James has been charged with conduct which may amount to embezzlement and failure to provide competent representation to a client.

Part of the summon states that Gama was advised to deposit K60 million into James personal account while waiting for reconciliation with a supplier who was in a dispute with Gama.

It says that despite several transactions in the process, a default judgement was entered against Gama, which according to the is due to James’ conduct and failure to carry out instructions.

The meeting has been scheduled to take place on 27th June 2023.

