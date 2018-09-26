MEC advises on nominations: ‘No candidate subsitituon if disqualified’

Political parties have been advised to use Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) guidelines when scrutinizing candidates during primary elections  to identify their representatives in the May 22 2019 Tripartite Elections.

 Alfandika  MEC chief elections officer: Tips off parties on candidates selection

Chief Elections Officer for MEC, Sam Alfandika, said in  a statement made available to Nyasa Times that registered political parties should ensure that nomination procedures are adhered to.

MEC has warned  it will not  allow political parties to replace—after the end of nomination period—candidates that the poll body may reject, saying parties should  ensure they present candidates that are eligible to contest according to the law.

The Chief Elections Officer said the  law provides for who is eligible or not.

“The Commission further wishes to emphasize that there will be no nomination by subsititutiom. If a nominated candidate is disqualified because of shortfalls regarding the eligibility criteria, there shall be no opportunity for a political party to find a replacement,” reads the statement.

MEC is advising parties to do “proper background check”  of the candidates to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and that they possess none of the deficiencies that may result in their disqualification.

The electoral body stressed that they will not allow political parties to substitute sponsored candidates that would be rejected by the commission

 

