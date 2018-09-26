KCH clinical officer charged for fake medical report to Cashgate suspect

A senior clinal officer at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), Charles Phiri, arrested for authoring a fake medical report to a Cashgate suspect, has been formally charged at Lilongwe Magistrate court with one count of fabricating evidence contrary to Section 105 (1) of the Penal Code.

In a media statement issued by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, Phiri pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge at the court.

He was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly authoring a medical report claiming that proprietor of a company connected to Cashgate underwent a surgical operation at KCH.

Phiri, according to ACB, wrote the report that Philbery Mkandawire, who is the managing director of Mahembe Civil Engineering, was operated on with the intention to delay hearing of his Cashgate corruption case.

But the graft-busting body said its investigations found that Mkandawire did not undergo the operation nor was his name on the waiting list at the medical facility.

Phiri has since been granted bail by the court and deposited K50 000 cash bail bond and produced one surety bonded at K50 000 non-cash.

Among the bail conditions imposed, Phiri will be reporting to ACB offices every Monday and he should notify the bureau when intending to travel outside Lilongwe and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to October 3 2018 for commencement of trial.

