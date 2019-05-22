MEC asks DPP to wait on poll victory celebrations

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned the ruling party against early victory celebrations.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has told journalists, election observers, political party representatives and the diplomatic corp Wednesday in Blantyre that only 20 per cent of the poll result have been transmitted.

“Please, wait for the official results. Wait for the commission to announce the results. The mandate to announce the results lies with the commission,” she said.

Ansah said the results are coming in slowly because the staff are having problems with balancing figures from what she said form 60 to 66.

She also said the commission experienced network problems on Tuesday.

“But we all planned for this. MEC planned for all this scenario of power black outs and network problems,” said Ansah.

She said all the poll result figures are verified by independent auditors before giving them to the commission for endorsement.

