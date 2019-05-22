Atupele, running mates tumble in historic polls

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential hopeful Atupele Muluzi and two running mates for leading parties have tumbled in parliamentary elections.

Muluzi has since conceded defeat and congratulated the winning independent candidate.

This is the first time that Muluzi has lost a parliamentary seat in his home area of Machinga north east.

Some people on social media say he made a mistake to partner with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which encroached his base and took off some of his votes.

Muluzi’s running mate Frank Mwenifumbo has also lost his Karonga central parliamentary seat and has since said conceded defeat.

He said he is now returning back to Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

President Peter Mutharirika’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji has also tumbled in Ntcheu north east.

In Mulanje central, UTM vice president Michael Usi has lost to former cabinet minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Said Muluzi, “In the coming days, I will be meeting my party officials to chart the way forward.”

He said over the past 15 years, he has been serving Malawi in different roles, saying he is extremely grateful to have had that opportunity.

He has lost to Alhaji Anjilu Kalitendere.

