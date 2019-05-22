Malawi election results trickling in dribs and drabs

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says results from tally centres are coming in at a slow pace with only 20 per cent being received by noon of Wednesday, a day after the country went into national elections.

MEC Chairperson, Justice Dr Jane Ansah said Wednesday during a press briefing at the national tally centre at Comesa Hall in Blantyre as the commission had not given out any official results apart from the percentage of the results received.

“The results are coming in slowly because some officials in the polling stations are failing to balance the figures on form 60 which is later transferred to form 66,” she said.

She, however, assured Malawians that the commission was prepared to solve any challenge that has or might arise.

“We are ready to handle any challenge that may arise be it in network or electricity,” said the Chairperson.

Ansah also said the electoral commission would continue intensifying security in all places where electoral results management is being handled to uphold the integrity of the elections.

The chairperson, therefore, advised the public to exercise caution on unofficial election results being transmitted on different social media platforms to avoid creating unnecessary panic among political parties and contestants.

“The public should not be taken away with electoral results being disseminated on various social media platforms because it is only Malawi Electoral Commission which is mandated to announce official results of candidates who have won in the presidential, parliamentary and local government elections,” she said, urging the public to continue being calm.

