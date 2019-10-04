MEC backs decision to hold by elections amid calls for commissioners to resign

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials have backed their decision to go ahead with by-elections in Lilongwe and Kasungu amid growing calls for the pollster’s chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to resign following the highly disputed May 21 election results.

Spokesperson for MEC Sangwani Mwafulirwa says there is no law which bars the commission from conducting by-elections when other electoral matters are in court.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission is acting within the law,” said Mwafulirwa as anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations were gaining momentum in Lilongwe.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali said Ansah and other commissioners had no moral grounds to hold the by-elections when other related matters of elections are in court.

United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the MEC commissioners’ hands are tied.

“They should not have presided over the holding of the by-elections because of issues of credibility,” said Ndanga.

MEC is scheduled to hold the by-elections in Lilongwe south constituency and Matenje ward in Kasungu on November 5.

