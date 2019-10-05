European Film Festival Malawi opens up to October 12

The Euro Film Fest has from started holding a series of three screenings in Lilongwe and Blantyre showcasing both established and rising talents in filmmaking from Europe and Malawi which will run up to October 12.

The festival opened on Friday at 6pm at Crossroads Hotel, Lilongwe o with a screening of Going South, a short film by Malawian filmmaker Elson Kambalu honoring those who leave home in search of greener pastures.

Filmmaker Elson Kambalu expressed excitement for both the festival and the film screening.

“As a filmmaker, occasions like these provide me an opportunity to learn and to give. I‘m really excited to share a story that I hope will resonate with many Malawians, and anyone who’s ever left home in search of work,” Kambalu said.

The following film is a feature film King of the Belgian from directors Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth.

The European Film Festival kicks off day two, Saturday 5 October with a

series of morning workshops on production, financing, and marketing for filmmakers invited from all around Malawi.

From the afternoon until late evening, audiences can choose to see a variety of screenings from Malawian and European cinema.

The first screenings of the day will be Malawian short film The Hunters by Mwizalero Nyirenda, followed by feature film Petit paysan by Hubert Charuel.

On Saturday 12 October, Blantyre will host the Euro Film Fest at the Jacaranda Cultural Centre from 10am to 10pm offering the exciting range of ten European and Malawian films.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, The European Union in Malawi said through visual storytelling, Europeans and Malawians can connect on a deeper level as themes in films show shared values and offer cultural understanding between peoples.

“Europe, just like Malawi, is about unity in diversity. Through this first film festival we celebrate cultural diversity and a commitment to talk about things that really matter to people – from family relationships to survival and the hardships of life. Culture is critical for any nation to strive and I am happy to see so much Malawian talent represented at this festival, next to established European movies,” said Sandra Paesen, Head of Delegation for the European Union in Malawi.

Europe’s cinema industry is thriving and producing award-winning visual storytelling and the European Union is interested in supporting Malawi’s growing film industry through the festival.

Entrance for all screenings will be free but must be booked online on Eventbrite.

Alternatively, the public can collect physical tickets for free, available in Lilongwe outlet at Cuneco (Lilongwe Wildlife Centre) and in Blantyre at the Jacaranda Cultural Centre on a first-come, first-served basis.

