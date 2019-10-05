Exit Benidicto Kondowe, enter Zidana as president of Chanco Students Law Society

University of Malawi (Unima)—Chancellor College (Chanco) law students on Friday elected Chikhulupiliro Zidana as new president of the law society replacing fourth year law student who is also a renowned education activist in the country, Benedicto Kondowe.

Zidana, a third year law student, got a landslide victory signifying the undoubted trust reposed in him by his colleagues to lead the society to a greater height.

He promised to be the ‘servant’ of his constituents and that he will exercise the values of openness, transparency and accountability.

The new leader also assured his fellow law students that he will knock on the doors of the corporate world to consider sponsoring needy students pursuing law but not eligible for government’s loan scheme consideration.

In other positions, the student’s ushered in Precious Kalulu as Secretary, Gracian Lunzu as Treasurer, Jacqueline Mtanthiko as Faculty representative, Joel Elifala as Liason officer with Elijah Magoma as Editor.

Zidana takes over the law society which is enjoying full confidence of all stakeholders, thanks to the leadership of Benedicto Kondowe who worked hard to restore the image of the society following a financial mismanagement of the leadership of his predecessor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :