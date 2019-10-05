Witness implicates Prophet Sabao in forgery case

Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Monday continues hearing of a case involving self-styled prophet Chimwemwe Seer Sabao of Agelic gathering for Christ Church (AGAC) on allegations that he forged a cheque belonging to Glalle Stationers Company.

Sabao is alleged to have committed various charges bordering on forgery and altering of false documents and theft contrary to Section 357, 360, and 278 respectively of the penal code.

In court, Police Assistant Superintendent Isaac Kadawayula, prosecuting, asked witness Alinafe Katoma who confirmed that he knows Sabao as a pastor who was coming to his brother in order to help him cash the cheques at Standard Bank.

Katoma said he has been meeting with Sabao for almost five times and everytime the cheques brought were in the range of K450 000 to K500 000.

He said he was meeting Sabao at Game complex.

The witness added that at first Sabao was coming with his wife but then changed as he was coming with the girlfriend Nomsa.

After Katoma, in the witness stand was Noel Chadza from Airtel Malawi who testified the number which Alinafe Katoma used to send money indeed belongs to the girlfriend of the pastor.

The Airtel official was dragged to court after report had indicated that Katoma at one time sent K460 000 through mobile number 0996569338.

But Sabao and his accomplices are denying the charges.

The court is yet to determine whether Sabao has a case to answer or not.

