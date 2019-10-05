Court sets October 29 for trial of  Cashgate case for suspect Kettie Kamwangala

High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has set October 29 2019 as a day to commence full trial of Capital Hill cashgate scandal involving Kettie Kamwangala who was charged with money laundering and theft of K28 million (about $70 000) from government between July and September 2013.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Recently, High Court ordered full disclosure of the bank account of the suspect to which the National Bank obliged by issuing to the court image of the cheque which she cashed to allegedly defraud government.

Kamwangala was arrested in 2013 but is on bail.

The offence of money laundering attracts a custodial sentence of 10 years if a person fails to comply with pecuniary penalty orders, but it does not remove the potential of the imprisonment, according to High Court judge Redson Kapindu’s ruling.

This has seen delays in cashgate trial due to inadequate courtrooms at the High Court.

