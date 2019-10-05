Msaka house up in flames at Liwonde

Investigators are probing the cause of fire that has gutted the house of Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Bright Msaka in eastern town of Liwonde, Machinga District.

Msaka was not in the house as he lives in Lilongwe and leased out the property to a tenant.

Fire brigades rushed to the scene in the early hours of Saturday just to find some rooms badly damaged due to the raging fire.

During the efforts to put off the fire, attention was on the tenant, who works for Vale whom the community accused of negligence.

A video clip circulating in social media platforms, people could be heard openly accusing the tenant of negligence, looking unconcerned.

Msaka said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

