Mulli decision to sue HRDC over K17bn claim stun activists

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say they are stunned with business magnate Leston Mulli’s decision to sue the rights body over K17 billion loan from government allegations.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said their official did not mention Mulli when he talked about the government giving out the K17 billion loan to be repaid in 83 years.

“He just said a businessman. We have many businessmen in Malawi, why is Mulli jittery? Let him proceed to the court, we will meet him there,” said Trapence.

Mulli said the allegation was unfounded and did not rule out dragging HRDC to court over the issue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :