MEC Chair Justice Mtalimanja calls for collective action to ensure transparent Elections

Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), has called for collective action to ensure transparent, inclusive, and credible elections.

Speaking at the launch of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) in Lilongwe, she emphasised the crucial role of civil society organisations in building trust, combating misinformation, and promoting voter confidence in the electoral process.

The forum, a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), aims to champion free, fair, and credible elections while fostering trust and transparency in the electoral process.

The launch event, hosted at the Crossroads Hotel on January 28, 2025, brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the National Advocacy Platform and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition.

With Malawi’s General Election only 230 days away, the forum’s establishment marks a pivotal moment in ensuring electoral integrity and safeguarding democracy.

Justice Mtalimanja underscored the importance of public trust in the Election Management Body (EMB), emphasising that credible elections form the foundation of democratic governance.

“A credible election is the heart of democracy in our country,” she stated. “Without trust in the EMB, it is impossible to conduct elections that stakeholders and the public can regard as legitimate.”

She urged CSEIF to actively collaborate with MEC in addressing misinformation and fostering transparency. Highlighting instances where the commission’s efforts were undermined, Justice Mtalimanja called on the forum to counter deliberate distortions and manipulation of electoral processes by some political entities.

“This forum has a critical role in clarifying issues and ensuring that the electorate receives accurate information,” she noted.

One of the pressing challenges highlighted by Justice Mtalimanja was the spread of misinformation and disinformation, particularly through social media.

“In today’s digital age, misinformation spreads at lightning speed, confusing electorates and diminishing confidence in the electoral process,” she said.

Citing recent misinformation surrounding the functionality of Election Management Devices (EMDs), she stressed the need for collective efforts to educate the electorate.

“A well-informed electorate is less susceptible to manipulation and more likely to hold duty-bearers accountable,” she remarked, calling on CSOs to play a proactive role in civic and voter education.

Justice Mtalimanja also expressed concern over the potential for electoral violence and intimidation, which she described as major threats to free and fair elections.

“Political violence not only suppresses voter turnout but also silences freedom of expression and undermines the entire electoral process,” she said.

While acknowledging the MEC’s legal mandate to establish security conditions for elections, she emphasized the need for collaboration with stakeholders, including CSEIF. “This forum must take center stage in condemning violence and promoting a secure election environment,” she added.

Justice Mtalimanja challenged the forum to bridge gaps between the MEC and other electoral stakeholders, fostering dialogue and promoting best practices.

“The role of this forum is vital and transformative,” she said. “CSOs are not mere spectators but active participants who must advocate for transparency and accountability in all electoral activities.”

She concluded her address by calling for unity and collaboration. “By working together and learning from each other’s experiences, we can resolve electoral disputes, safeguard democratic values, and ensure justice and fairness prevail.”

The launch of CSEIF represents a milestone in Malawi’s democratic journey, offering a platform for civil society to play a leading role in ensuring credible elections. With the 2025 General Election fast approaching, the forum’s efforts will be critical in addressing challenges such as misinformation, electoral violence, and public mistrust.

As Malawi moves closer to polling day, the collaborative efforts of MEC, CSEIF, and other stakeholders hold the promise of a transparent, inclusive, and credible electoral process—setting the stage for a stronger democracy.

