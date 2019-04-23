MEC challenges Mutharika on rigging tantrums

Commissioners at pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) have challenged President Peter Mutharika to bring evidence on his allegations that one politician has hired foreign experts to rig the highly contentious May 21 2019 tripartite election.

At a political rally in Ntchisi on Monday, Mutharika alleged the politician, whom he did not name, has hired rigging experts from Nigeria and Russia and have brought the rigging machine.

He claimed in his outburst that he knows where the machine is and where the experts are staying.

But commissioner Mary Nkosi wondered why the Head of State decided to make the serious allegation instead of instead of following proper procedures to make a complaint concerning the elections.

“The President is one of the stakeholders in the election, he should have followed proper procedures. If he has the evidence, let him report to the police,” said Nkosi.

Nkosi said such allegations have great potential to cause voter apathy.

Commissioner Jean Mathanga said no one can rig the forthcoming election, ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

“These allegations have been there since the campaign window was opened but the electorate should be assured that there will be no rigging. The system we have adopted now is very transparent at every stage. We don’t see any chance for anyone to rig,” said Mathanga.

Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) official Andrew Kachaso warned politicians to tame their tongue when on political podium, saying remarks by Mutharika could scare away voters on the voting day.

“This is politics. Politicians use all tactics to get into power. The president might have been playing a psychological warfare against his opponents or he just wanted to gain a sympathy vote,” said Kachaso.

He advised politicians to stick to the selling of their manifestos instead of engaging in politics of smear.

