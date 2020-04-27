MEC Commissioner Mathanga urges chiefs in Thyolo to encourage voter registration

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has asked chiefs in Thyolo not to distort electoral information to allow more people to register for fresh presidential elections slated for July 2 2020.

The MEC’s electoral services committee chairperson commissioner Jean Mathanga made the remarks on Sunday during an outreach meeting with chiefs in Traditional Authority (T/A) Boyidi meant to ask them to unanimously mobilise subjects to register.

Thyolo is one of the districts in the second phase of voter registration exercise which started on April 27 2020 (Monday) through May 10 2020.

Delivering her speech, Mathanga said chiefs should not add or subtract anything to a call to people to register.

“Just tell your eligible subjects to go in large numbers and register. Do not cascade the message because we do not want voters to be confused. Your further explanations will distort the information and discourage them. At the centres, they will be assisted accordingly whether to be reissued voter certificates, verified, registered or transferred,” said Mathanga.

In the face of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), she said the commission has embraced all necessary precaution measures for its staff and public during the exercise.

In an interview, T/A Boyidi promised of accurate dissemination of the call to eligible voters in his jurisdiction.

“We have been waiting for this period since the electoral calendar was announced. The commission should expect more eligible voters to register and cast their votes come July 2 2020,” he said.

The second phase of voter registration is also under way in Rumphi, Likoma, Dowa, Lilongwe (district and city), Luchenza Municipality, Phalombe and Mulanje

