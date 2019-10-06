MEC commissioner muzzles people over credibility queries

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Moffat Banda on Sunday tried in vain to silence people over questions of the pollster credibility, saying the issue was in court.

This was during the launch of by-elections in Lilongwe south constituency at Malingunde TDC.

“This issue is in court and no one knows what the outcome would be,” he said.

He said people should trust the commission that it will carry out the job of conducting the by-election professionally and successfully.

Banda said this after some stakeholders expressed mistrust following what they called massive irregularities during the May 21 elections.

Another launch of a by-election was also being held in Matenje ward in Kasungu north west at Chulu TDC.

Political parties, aspiring candidates, civil society organisations, members of the faith community and traditional leaders are among those attending the launch of the by-elections.

This comes at a time when opposition parties and other independent political stakeholders have asked MEC to suspend the holding of the by-elections in view of the credibility loss among the commissioners, including the MEC chair Jane Ansah following the highly contested May 21 elections.

