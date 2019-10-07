Ndawa wins court case against Nomads over K5.3 m pay

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have been ordered by Industrial Relations Court (IRC) to pay their former coach Franco Ndawa and former team manager the late McHoghes Chunga K5.3 million for breach of contract.

Ndawa and Chunga jointly sued Wanderers when the club fired the two in August 2012 following poor performance but failed to give them wages and terminal benefits.

The court’s order dated October 5 2019 states that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) should ensure Wanderers’ money from any event or match gate revenue is channelled towards the payment of Ndawa and late Chunga.

“It is hereby ordered that all money that may be accruing from the above mentioned third parties (FAM and Sulom) to the respondents herein, including money from gate collections realised or any other date as may be fixed, be attached to answer an order on assessment made by this court on March 19 2019,” reads part of the order.

Wanderers could pay more because the court is yet to include accumulated interest.

But the club’s chairperson Gift Mkandawire said they will respect the court order.

