Moyale book FISD Challenge Cup round of 16 place, demolish  Sable  1-5

A Chrispin Fukizi and Deus Nkutu’s brace plus Brown Magaga’s goal were enough to earn super league heavyweight Moyale Barracks into the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup round of 16 place after destroying Southern Region Premier Division league side Sable Farming with a thumping 1-5 win on Sunday at Kamuzu stadium.

The Mzuzu based soldiers took an early lead in 12 minutes through Nkutu who converted a penalty which was awarded by centre referee Andy Kuseri after Sable Farmin defender Chimwemwe Chinamulungu committed a foul when he pushed down Lloyd Njaliwa from behind in the 18-yard box.

But few minutes later Sable Farming which was lead by former Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Rodgers Yasin launched a dabgerous attack from the midfield and managed to level the match in the 18th minute though Humphrey Chimwaza who received a brilliant pass from Ian Zakazaka.

While Sable supporters were in the celebrating mood Nkutu put Moyale in a 1-2 lead in the 25th minute after utilising Chinamulungu’s blunder before Njaliwa hammered the third goal in the 41 minute before the two teams went for a first half break.

Njaliwa added his second goal of the day in 73 minute before Magaga came with Moyale’s fifth goal in the 89th minute when he took a powerful connection volley after receiving a beautiful cross from Njaliwa which was failed to be cut by Sable defenders in the 18-yard box.

Speaking in post match interviews Moyale Barracks Vice Coach Prechard Mwansa expressed delighted with win and praised his boys for putting up a gallant fight throughout the game.

Mwansa further promised to put an extra gear in the round of 16 where they will be facing their fellow superleague side TN Stars in an away fixture.

“It is always difficult to play against a team which you’ve never played with before or had a chance to see there playing style, so I must congratulate my boys for playing according to the instructions. It is my hope that they will continue with this kind of performance in our next game which will also be a cracker,” said Mwansa.

Sable Farming captain Thabo Harry blamed the loss as due to lack of confidence and composure among the players especially the defence which he said created a number of silly and avoidable mistakes which contributed to the defeat.

“Honestly, we started the game very well because we agreed to treat Moyale like any other team and remove all the fears but the only problem we had is that most of us we lacked experienced . But i must admit that although we’ve lost the game but I’m a bit happy because we’ve learnt a lot of positive things in this game which will help us in the Southern Region Thumbsup League,” said Harry.

