Chitipa Utd smashes Mzuni FC

Savenda Chitipa United on Sunday managed to collect 3 points with 3 goals to nothing against Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League.

There was very little or nothing to write about in the first half as both sides failed to maintain possession and penetrate each other’s defence.

Action worth writing about came in the second half.

Two minutes into the second half, the visitors, Savenda Chitipa United, attacked fiercely and upon entering Mzuni’s 18 metre box, there was a handball and referee Misheck Juba awarded them a penalty which Shenton Banda converted. 1 nil to Savenda Chitipa United.

Seven minutes later, United went with another wave of attack and breaking Mzuni FC’s offside trap, dread rocked Emmanuel Muyira beat goalkeeper Francis Mkanda to put the visitors 2 nil ahead.

2 minutes into added time, Christopher Mtambo raced with the ball eliminating Mzuni defenders in the process and scored Savenda Chitipa United’s third goal.

Captain for Savenda Chitipa United, Hardy Ng’andu was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, United coach, Alex Ngwira, said he was extremely happy to win the game.

“I have coached Mzuni before. I know how they play. We tired them and squeezed them and got the result we wanted,” said Ngwira.

Mzuni FC coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said things went sour when the referee gave a penalty to Savenda Chitipa United.

“I would say the penalty that the referee gave Chitipa United gave them strength and put them into the game. Their player handled the ball and yet he was awarded a penalty.

“We however accept defeat today but our fans should not lose hope. We will work on our shortfalls and do better in the forthcoming games,” explained Chirwa.

Savenda Chitipa United is now on position 10 with 24 points from 21 games while Mzuni FC is on position 13 with 19 points from 20 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :