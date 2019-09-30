MEC decision to shift Ansah, PAC meet delays peace talks

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) decision to shift the meeting between the embattled pollster’s chairperson Jane Ansah and Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has delayed the peace talks.

The meeting was scheduled to start at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre at 9am.

However, the PAC team, led by Archbishop Thomas Msosa were waiting for Ansah at the hotel by 10:30am.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri then said the commission had changed the venue for the meeting to the MEC offices due to security concerns.

Ansah is at the centre of protests over the May 21 highly disputed elections as the opposition and some civil rights organisations accuse her of presiding a MEC which manipulated the presidential poll results in favour of president Peter Mutharika, an allegation both Ansah and Mutharika vehemently denies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :