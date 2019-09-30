Kaliati blasts ‘evil’ Malawi leadership at emotional funeral of slain anti-Ansah protester

Hundreds of people, including opposition politicians and human rights activists on Sunday attended an emotional funeral ceremony of Justin Phiri, an anti-Jane Ansah protester who was beaten to death by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

UTM Party secretary general Patricia Kaliati and Human Rights Defenders Coaliton (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo were among the mourners who came to Chihawuhawu Galera Shaba village in Mzimba to witness the burial ceremony of Phiri.

In her eulogy, Kaliati blasted the country’s leadership and accused it for the death of the young man.

“This breaks my heart. This death was avoidable. Justin didn’t kill anyone to deserve death. Even those who kill people today, they are not sent to jail to be killed, they are sent to jail to serve a life sentence,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati said Malawians cannot continue living like they are in one party dictatorship, saying the country needs to move on.

“We need leaders with Malawi and Malawians at heart, not those who perpetrate violence and brutality amongst their own people,” said Kaliati.

She said Malawians will not be cowed to submission by the evildoers in the corridors of power.

Lawyer for Phiri’s family Precious Kondowe said he would be going to court to seek justice after a postmortem revealed that the protester died of infected wounds which were not treated and emanated from severe beating by the soldiers.

“The family has instructed me to seek justice from the court after the burial ceremony,” said Kondowe.

Phiri died in police custody after him and 18 others were picked for allegedly organizing an illegal protest match.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :