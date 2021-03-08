MEC gets nomination papers for by-elections

Parliamentary candidates in the forthcoming March 30 by-elections will tomorrow be queing up to present their nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) through the offices of their respective district commissioners.

MEC will hold the by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards following the nullification of the 2019 parliamentary elections as well as the death of the office bearers.

Among the constituencies include Chikwawa East, Nsanje Central and North constituencies, Zomba Changalume, Lilongwe Nsinja South and Karonga North West.

Meanwhile, MEC is appealing to the electorate to register and verify their names as the exercise ends today ahead of the March 30 by-elections.

MEC launched the exercise last week to ensure smooth voting process on the polling day.

The polls will take place despite pressure from the public for the exercise to be put on hold due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

All political parties are in full campaign, canvassing votes for their candidates.

