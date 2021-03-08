Chakwera, Masisi hold bilateral talks: Botswana solicit Malawi support for SADC top post

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday visited Malawi and held bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera to solicit support for Botswana’s candidate Elias Magosi for the position of executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and have agreed to strengthen their diplomatic arrangements by supporting each other SADC positions during the forthcoming meetings.

The two Southern African presidents at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests, including potential areas of cooperation between Botswana and Malawi

“Malawi is an old-time friend; we have been allies from time immemorial through traders and mining which thrived first in Francistown and spread to Gaborone. Many Malawians are settled and participate in every community development programs that Botswana is doing.

“Let me officially ask the people of Malawi through Your Excellency to support your brother Elias Magosi, a Botswana dedicated young man and well qualified who is now vying for the position of Executive Secretary for SADC. I have made this official appeal because I believe our diplomatic ties have a lot in common,” he appealed.

The Botswana leader assured his Malawian counterpart that his country will support Malawi’s ascendancy to the SADC Chairmanship saying Botswana wholeheartedly hopes to see Malawi at the helm.

Masisi further said he is ready to work with Malawi in all areas of development that will see the citizens of the two nations moving out of poverty, adding that Botswana has an interest in fisheries to learn more from Malawi.

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera assured his counterpart that he will render the support being requested.

Chakwera also said that the two presidents will soon open up diplomatic missions to further cement the diplomatic relations.

“I can make it known that we have discussed on great plans of opening diplomatic embassies in our two states so that we serve our people well. When we both study our economic openings and see that there is an opportunity why not implementing this idea? asked Chakwera.

“What started our unity will continue so that the citizens of these two nations realize the fruits of togetherness. Malawi is grateful for this profound gesture shown by our brothers and sisters in Botswana. My visit to Botswana on November, 27 2020 was very successful,” he said.

Masisi, who is also chairperson of Sadc on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape.

Vice president Saulos Chilima welcomed the visiting leader at Kamuzu International Airport.

Mining, trade, agriculture, economy, security and transport are some of the key areas that have so far been tackled between the two states.

Masisi also expressed interest in working with Chakwera in research and management of Covid – 19 pandemic which has caused havoc worldwide including Africa and Malawi.

“Apart from working together on research on Covid -19, can also collaborate in the areas of Chambo production and even education these are very important areas to advance our bilateral relationship,” said Masisi.

Masisi has since extended an official invitation to Chakwera to visit Botswana.

The Botswana leader becomes the first foreign President to visit Malawi since President Chakwera came to power following the June 23 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential election.

Since Chakwera’s ascendancy to power, which coincided with the Covid-19 global pandemic, no foreign President has visited the country, but Chakwera himself has visited some countries in the region, including South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Chakwera has however held some of his important international meetings virtually, owing to the pandemic.

