Hoener no more : Ex Malawi technical director

Former Malawi National Team Technical Director, Manfred Hoener, is no more, Nyasa Times can confirm.

The German passed on at the age of 79 due to heart failure on March 6, 2021.

Hoener was vigilant in spotting players across the country and shaping them at junior level before handing them over to the coach for the senior national team.

In 1997, Hoener led the junior national team to participate in the Dana Cup in his home country, Germany.

Players that were polished by the German mentor include Dan Chitsulo, James Chimera Junior, Clement Kafwafwa and Peter Mponda.

Commenting on the demise of the tactician, German based former Malawi National Football Team forward, Dan Chitsulo, expressed shock on the death.

“… my friend Manfred Hoener is no more. I am really shocked. I am where I am because of this man. Rest in peace Manfred! Ruhe in Frieden Manfred,” wrote Chitsulo.

