Hoener no more : Ex Malawi technical director

March 8, 2021 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Former Malawi National Team Technical Director, Manfred Hoener, is no more, Nyasa Times can confirm.

Hoener (far right) no more

The German passed on at the age of 79 due to heart failure on March 6, 2021.

Hoener was vigilant in spotting players across the country and shaping them at junior level before handing them over to the coach for the senior national team.

In 1997, Hoener led the junior national team to participate in the Dana Cup in his home country, Germany.

Players that were polished by the German mentor include Dan Chitsulo, James Chimera Junior, Clement Kafwafwa and Peter Mponda.

Commenting on the demise of the tactician, German based former Malawi National Football Team forward, Dan Chitsulo, expressed shock on the death.

“… my friend Manfred Hoener is no more. I am really shocked. I am where I am because of this man. Rest in peace Manfred! Ruhe in Frieden Manfred,” wrote Chitsulo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera, Masisi hold bilateral talks: Botswana solicit Malawi support for SADC top post

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday visited Malawi and held bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera to solicit support for...

Close