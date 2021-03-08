Classes to resume after Teachers Union of Malawi, govt agree on allowance

Classes in public schools are expected to resume tomorrow after government and teachers reached a win-win agreement to suspend the strike which forced learners out in the streets in violent protests against the strike.

Teachers Union of Malawi suspended the three weeks tay away during a meeting with ministries of Education and Labour brokered by two parliamentary committees.

The agreement says government is to provide monetary value for protective equipment to the teachers and not entirely as a risk allowance.

Government will have to make a once off payment covering three months.

Ministry of Education PS (Administration) Kiswel Dakamau has signed for the Ministry while TUM president Willy Malimba has signed for TUM.

Commissioner for labour Hlale Kelvin Nyangulu has commended TUM for being flexible in their demands to enable learners go back to class.

He said TUM has shown maturity in handling the matter.

Dakamau has assured TUM of government’s commitment in promoting welfare of teachers but also sustain learning in the country.

Dakamau said there is need to balance between right to education for learners but also right to life for teachers.

Earlier, Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 member, Innocencia Chirombo said that the money that was to go for personal protective equipment in schools be given to teachers so that they manage it themselves as allowances.

She said there will be need to calculate how much the teachers will need.

