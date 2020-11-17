MEC hands over election by-election materials to Parliament 

November 17, 2020

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has handed over to parliament election materials used during last Tuesday’s by-elections.

This is in fullfilment of  Section 119 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act which mandates the Clerk of Parliament to safely store used election materials for a period of 12 months after the election.

In her remarks at the handover ceremony, Commissioner Olivia Liwewe said the ballot materials includes summary of results, record books and ballot papers.

“On our part as a commission, we are pleased with the involvement of various stakeholders in all aspects of electoral process .

“Their active participation has enhanced the intergrity of the electoral process,” Commissioner Liwewe said.

The Deputy Clerk of Parliament (Corporate Services) Chikondi Kachinjika commended Mec for the successful by-election and added that Parliament was committed to discharging its statutory duty piously.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
