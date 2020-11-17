Malawi police interdict 7 officers over K780m scam

The Malawi Police Service has suspended seven police officers suspected to have defrauded government of over K781million.

Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera has confirmed of the suspension of the police officers who were working in the police finance department.

The suspects are Malawi Police Service director of finance Tadius Samveka, officer-in-charge of audit Kingsley Mzuma, service pay master Howkins Chadzandiyani, in-charge of treasury office Chimwemwe Banda Mbwela, in-charge of advance section Enock Chulu and two accounts assistants Ngalipa Chiramiramadzi and Suzgo Mwamlima.

Kadadzera said that the seven will be on interdiction until completion of their case.

The suspects are answering charges of fraudulent accounting, theft by a public servant, forgery, uttering a false document and money laundering.

The charge sheet indicated that the suspects, between July 2018 and June 2020, allegedly falsified a welfare club account number held at National Bank of Malawi and belonging to Malawi Police by depositing government revenue cheques for service charges meant to be deposited into Malawi Government Account Number One.

The case returns to court December 10 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares