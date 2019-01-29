MEC in pre-inspection of nomination papers to avoid anomalies by candidates

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on February2 to 3, 2019 hold a pre-inspection of nomination papers for all aspiring candidates ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

MEC chief elections officer Sam Alfandika said in a statement that the aim of the exercise is to ensure that all nomination papers have been filled correctly and enable candidates rectify anomalies and deficiencies if there are any in filling the forms to avoid panic caused on the initial submission day of the nomination papers.

“This will avoid the situation of discovering such anomalies and deficiencies on the nomination day and the panic caused,” said the MEC chief elections officer.

During the pre-inspection period which is for all Parliamentary and Local Government Election aspiring candidates [independent or party sponsored or their representatives] should present their nomination papers to their respective Constituency Returning Officers (CROs).

MEC further reminds the candidates that they do not need to mobilize supporters to escort them to the venues during the exercise since it is strictly an administrative arrangement.

“This is a very important exercise and the Commission is, therefore encouraging all aspiring candidates to participate. In the event that a candidate is unable to make it to the pre-inspection centre, they are strongly encouraged to delegate their representatives,” the statement reads.

The actual presentation of nomination papers will take place from 4 to 8 February, 2019.

All Parliamentary and Local Government Elections candidates will present their nomination papers to their respective CRO’s while all Presidential candidates will present their nomination papers to the Commission at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre after a schedule with dates is issued by the commission.

Candidates are also reminded that nominators for their candidature should come from the constituency or ward they wish to contest and they should vouch by signing on the nomination form and indicating their voter registration certificate numbers and not national ID numbers.

