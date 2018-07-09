MEC non-committal on CSOs request to extend voter registration exercise 

Public election managers, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has not commited to calls to extend voter registration exercise in some parts of the central region.

In a statement issued late evening on Sunday, MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa is reminding people in Kasungu, Dedza and Salima that the voter registration exercise ends on Monday at 4pm.

“The commission is advising all people in areas under phase one of voter registration, who have not registered to go to the nearest voter registration centre on their ward to register before 4pm on Monday,” says Mwafulirwa.

He says the commission has put in place measures to ensure that all eligible persons register and also avoid overcrowding at registration centres.

The statement comes barely hours after civil society activists demanded the extension of the voter registration exercise in the three districts.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah, a Judge at the High Court, said they will have to look at the overall picture eof the figures by comparing those generated in 2014 with those projected for this year to conclude whether the turn out is low or not.

Ansah said she personally visited Kasungu on the seventh and eight day of the registration exercise and saw that the registration figures ranged from 30 percent to 51 percent of the projected figures.

