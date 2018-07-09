The joint project that Pan African and Civic Educators Network (PACENET) and Youth and Society (YAS) are implementing in 6 districts, has described Mulanje West Constituency of Dr Patricia ‘Akweni’ Kaliati as the best when it comes to good use of Local Development Fund (LDF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

This was revealed at a stakeholders meeting the two Non Governmental Organisations (NGO) held recently in Karonga district to drum up support for more female representation in the forth coming 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking in an interview, YAS Assistant Programs Manager Silvester Kapondera said his organisation will use Kaliati as an example when drumming up support for the young female aspiring candidates so that they should not disappoint once ushered into power in 2019 general elections.

“As an organisation geared to promote more female representation in 2019 general elections, we will hold capacity building activities across Malawi where we will use the potential of some sitting female Members of Parliament (MPs) as good examples. To this effect, we will use Patricia Kaliati of Mulanje West Constituency who has a good track record of putting in good use both CDF and LDF respectively,” Kapondera said.

Put to him whether the country’s female youth has what it takes to develop Malawi, Kapondera said his organisation is leading a campaign known as ‘YouthDecide2019’ with an aim of promoting Youth Aspirants.

“The enhancement of more female aspirants is a sub-campaign project that we are calling My Vote for She which will promote women during the 2019 general elections. This will run hand in hand with other projects in response to the call of the 50:50 campaign”, he assured.

When asked why Kaliati’s constituency came out as the best amongst the 193 constituencies, PACENET Programs Coordinator Pearson Malinda attributed her success on projects that have been implemented in her constituency as a yard stick for her longest stay in the august house.

“Honourable Patricia Kaliati is the longest serving female MP in the country, it simply shows she has trust from the constituents. Therefore it translates to good governance, transparency and accountability in transacting the LDF and CDF projects in her area otherwise she would have been booted out long time ago,” Malinda said.

Malinda urged all women in the country to support their fellow female aspirants during the forth coming 2019 general elections. He said the initiative is meaningless if women themselves do not support each other.

“The 2019 elections give Malawi an opportunity to raise the bar in terms of representation of women in the Local Government Councils as well as the National Assembly. As PACENET we believe things can change if the negative socio-cultural norms that disadvantage women’s entry into politics are deconstructed, political parties set up systems to stimulate women’s active participation,” he said.

On her part, Kaliati described the observationas humbling considering that it comes at a time when some MPs are being accused of mismanaging the same funds.

She said the secret lies in the fact that she stays at the constituency because according to her that is her office. That puts her at an advantage as she is always close to people hence she knows their needs and wants.

“I closely work with Area Development Committees (ADCs) and all Ward Coucillors to see where to place new structures and which structures need renovations depending on funds that have been allocated to the constituency. That alone makes the whole process transparent and accountable thereby building the much needed trust between the constituents and us (duty bearers),” Kaliati said.

