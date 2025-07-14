MEC opens campaign window, urges parties to focus on policies over politics

Justice Annabelle Mtalimanja, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), has officially opened the 60-day campaign period ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

The declaration was made during a national campaign launch event held in Lilongwe, where Mtalimanja outlined the expectations for candidates and parties as they begin engaging with voters.

Running from 14th July to 14th September 2025, the campaign period offers candidates a formal platform to present their manifestos and visions for the country.

Mtalimanja emphasized that this is not merely a time for slogans and visibility, but a serious opportunity for political actors to educate the electorate on their policy proposals and governance strategies.

She reminded all contesting parties and candidates to adhere to the electoral Code of Conduct and conduct their campaigns peacefully and within the confines of the law.

The MEC Chairperson stressed the importance of issue-based campaigning, encouraging all participants to avoid character smears and instead focus on constructive dialogue about Malawi’s development.

She called on citizens to be active listeners by attending political rallies, engaging with various campaign messages, and preparing to vote based on facts rather than rhetoric.

Justice Mtalimanja also used the occasion to reaffirm MEC’s commitment to overseeing a free, fair, and credible electoral process that inspires public confidence.

In her appeal for broader institutional support, she urged security agencies, traditional authorities, the media, and civil society to maintain neutrality and contribute to a transparent campaign environment.

With this formal opening, Malawi now enters a decisive and dynamic phase in its electoral journey—where the tone and quality of political campaigns will play a crucial role in shaping public perception and voter choices.

Mtalimanja’s message was clear: this campaign season must be about vision, not violence; substance, not slogans.

