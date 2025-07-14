September election campaign launch: Presidential aspirant Chilungo advances Muslim-Christian alliance for effective development

Debutante politician and presidential aspirant Adil James Chilungo reinforced his position as the axis of new thinking ahead of Malawi’s 16th September general election—now advancing a “strong Muslim Christian alliance” to foster effective national development.

The proposition by the independent presidential candidate comes hot on the heels of the launch of the official two-months campaign period by the Malawi Electoral Commission, whose message centered on calling for an issue-based campaign which promotes unity and peace, among many other virtues.

Chilungo, a Muslim from Chiradzulu and Zomba districts, was among hordes of aspirants and electoral stakeholders that attended the launch at BICC in Lilongwe, which was themed: “Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote”.

Zeroing in on the call for unity and peace, Chilungo said he has observed “existing developmental gaps perpetrated by regional and tribal lines” that underscore the need for robust solutions such as the muslim-christian alliance which “he will help foster once voted into power”.

“These issues are felt by all Malawians across the religious divide, making it imperative that we forge a strong alliance to synergy our tools and forces to address our common problems, which include hunger, business failures and poverty, among others,” said Chilungo, a proven academician, administrator and social development and ICT specialist.

“The socio-economic and infrastructural development is not priority-based but around regional and tribal lines. This must be replaced with countrywide priority-based development,” he added.

Chilungo, who is Chairperson of the African Muslim Schools Association which is affiliated to the Muslim Association of Malawi, expressed optimism that his regime will leverage muslim organizations and their cordial relations with both the government and christians.

“This will give me a good edge in fostering the muslim-christian alliance,” he stated.

“Africa has powerful traditions that speak to unity and working together, across all levels of society, which will be at the core of this alliance informed by religious values drawn from both muslim and christianity.

“Plural families and dima or chijawo are especially some of the cultures that foster the spirit of togetherness and synergy. We need to promote our powerful traditional values to make Malawi succeed”.

With incredible work, professional and academic background, combined with his cardinal principles of justice, professionalism and development, Chilungo reiterated his regime is the “game changer” for Malawi, for he will ensure prudent use of the nation’s “enough taxes” and other resources.

“We will end the existing man-made hunger. With a lot of water from our lakes and various perennial rivers, we can farm more than three times a year, producing in abundance food crops such as maize, rice and cassava, among others.

“We need to encourage less cost and environmentally friendly fertilizers such as Glowbest fish-based 100 % organic fertilizers, which will enable us to produce enough for our food consumption as well as export,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!