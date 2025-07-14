OPINION | Give Us a Break, 52-Yr-Old Cha Cha and 25-Yr-Old Tamia: We’re Tired of Your Noise

By now, every Malawian with a phone, a fraction of data, and the misfortune of scrolling through local social media knows the names Cha Cha Banda and Tamia Jabes. Not because we want to, but because their petty, screeching, ridiculous catfights keep hijacking our timelines like a never-ending parade of nonsense.

Let’s be clear: Cha Cha — real name, Chawezi Banda, aged 52 — once gave us reason to believe she’s more than just a loudmouth social media madam. There was dignity once. She helped Chris Chayera, the gifted mouth painter, with a year’s rent. She stepped in when Memory, that little girl nearly turned into a headline by some clout-hungry degenerate, needed a second chance. That Cha Cha? We respected her.

But now?

She’s reduced herself to a self-broadcasting circus. It’s almost like the moment she touched money — if it’s really hers — she decided to livestream her midlife crisis in 1080p. Oversharing every detail. Posting like a teenager who just discovered TikTok filters. Clapping back at nobodies with the energy of a 16-year-old in a dormitory beef. At 52, shouldn’t she be showing young girls what grown womanhood looks like?

And then there’s the mosquito buzzing in her ear — the one we never asked for — Tamia Jabes.

If Cha Cha sometimes stumbles on nobility, Tamia runs in the opposite direction. She’s a full-time keyboard hooligan. She drags decent names through digital mud for sport, thrives on chaos, and thinks throwing shade qualifies as influence. It doesn’t. It’s just noise. Rubbish. A walking, talking distraction from everything that matters.

Together, they’ve formed a tragic sisterhood of shame, feeding off attention like it’s oxygen. It’s exhausting. Their back-and-forths are not entertainment. They’re pollution — social media sewage that’s clogging the mental filters of a nation already grappling with real problems.

Listen: we don’t want to know who shaded who. We don’t care whose lace front is better or who rents a Benz for likes. We care about Deborah “Mai Mbambande” Mbale, using creativity to feed our elderly people. We care about Temwani Chilenga, quietly transforming communities, giving our daughters real women to aspire to.

This is a public plea — scratch that, a national cry:

Cha Cha and Tamia, shut it down. We’ve had enough.

Take your drama offline. Keep your tantrums to your mirrors. Give us back our timelines. Give us stories that build, not bicker. Let us breathe.

We’re done scrolling through your mess.

Please. Just. Stop.

