MEC plays down Chilima CCTV claims: Analysts say Malawi VP’s revelations ‘relevant’

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed that there was indeed a break in at its offices in Lilongwe on Tuesday but denied claims by UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima that Closed- Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were stolen by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives.
MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa, however, told Nyasa Times that no computers or cameras were stolen but the matter has been reported to police for further investigations.
He said the place was guarded by two police officer but they did not notice anything until MEC officials arrived for work in the morning.
Chilima, who is also the country’s Vice-President, speaking in northern district of Chitipa on a campaign whistle-stop charged: “It is DPP that have stolen the cameras from MEC. We are not surprised because it is the same DPP, led by Nicholous Dausi that set a MEC warehouse on fire in 2014. Let them sue me if they want to. We shall meet in court.”
Ironically, Chilima was in the governing DPP when on the night of July 15 2014, fire burnt the warehouse and destroyed some property, including ballot boxes scheduled for vote recount in a contested Lilongwe City South East parliamentary election.
Commenting on Chilima’s fire claims, MEC spokesman said the electoral body has never been furnished with a detailed report about the fire.
Governance commentators have backed Chilima for making the revelations, saying he was part of the DPP government before he broke ranks with President Peter Mutharika, as such he could not reveal incidences that were happening in the government he was serving.
Mzuzu-based political commentator Emily Mkamanga said Chilima’s revelation is still relevant because Malawians will be voting this month in tripartite elections.
“The revelation has come at the right time because we are going for elections,” said Mkamanga, adding “everybody is saying an evil deed of what others have done… this is important because people are going to know what exactly happened.”
University of Livingstonia political commentator George Phiri also said Chilima was spot on in making his revelations on the baring of the MEC warehouse and loss of CCTV equipment.
Phiri warned that Chilima is likely to make more startling revelations about ill in the DPP government “especially on corruption.”
DPP spokesperson Dausi dismissed Chilima’s assertion that the break in was the work of the ruling party, saying the vice president was merely doing political mudslinging.
Dausi also denied the veep allegation that he was behind the burning of MEC warehouse.
“We cannot be answering to everything what Chilima is saying, then it will not be a campaign. He (Chilima) has the right to speak what he wants. Let him continue,” said Dausi.
About 6.59 million voters are expected to vote this year, with over half of the eligible voters being youths and women.
So analysts are saying he couldnt reveal what was happening coz he was part of government. So if he becomes president we should expect the same right? Coz it seems he hides what a ruling party does, so what more if it is his own party in charge. He will continue shielding people. Thats why the only corruption he is talking about is one after he left government but nothing to do with when he was in government like contracts given to Masangwi or Ngalande and his friends who are in DPP now.
MEC has confirmed the burglary and that it was only discovered in the morning. 1 . If it was only discovered in the morning it means the thieves were not disturbed at all and had all the time to do what they wanted. 2. Are we to believe that they went in and out at will just for the fun of breaking into MEC offices? 3. According to the pics on TV the glasses on the windows are not broken so how did the thieves open the window then cut the burglary bars without breaking the glass.? 4. This suggests… Read more »
iwe CHILIMA usatiputsitse mene zinthuzo zinkachitika ndikuti uli konko lero uziti anthuwa ndi akuba palibe wabwino pamenepo both chilima and dpp are crooks and thieves
MEC is another arm for the DPP. They’re operating in tandem.
The man has shot himself in the foot! His rantings are proof that the elections were rigged and he knew it all along. Who needs such a leader without integrity? In actual fact, he is holding an illegitimate office following the rigging!
Chilima’s revelations are useless – they are last kicks of a dying horse. He is creating reasons to claim he lost the election because there was cheating. Foolish man.
Stop this spin. The issue is that Chilima has admitted that DPP rigged elections in 2014.
And he is a Vice President as a result of that rigging.
And he has been hiding this information all along.
That he has been part and parcel of a criminal enterprise for past 5 years.
Please stop thinking that every reader is a fool. Both Chilima and Mutharika (the two vote riggers) must be voted out on 21st May.
Chilima’s campaign utterances have become madness… Saulosi has gone berserk, he knows he can’t win!
Amayesa nzocheza atawanamiza ma Bishop gulukunyindayu. Amayesa running government is a joke. Lero waidziwa Bangwe.
Law enforcers need to arrest Dausi while VP to give evidence of criminal acts of Dausi. The VP is a high ranking person, therefore revelations needs to be acted upon. Unless laws of the land have been put aside or suspended.
Paja anthuwa ndimchitidwe wawo otolatola,Chakachino ndiye zawavuta atchela kumwezi nkhanga zawona
agwa nayo basi.UTM BOMA
which law enforcers? Dausi is minister for police
This an appropriate official whistle-blower. Law enforcement agents take note. Principles witness is Saulos Chilima, period.
Do you need further evidence