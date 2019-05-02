Jealous hubby on the run for hacking ex-wife: Police arrest man accused of killing wife

May 2, 2019 Major Bandawe-Mana 2 Comments

Malawi Police in Dowa are hunting for a man identified as Joseph Chunga who left his ex-wife, Mwaiwao Thamangira sustaining severe injuries after he allegedly tried to cut off her left hand using a panga knife.

According to Dowa Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Richard Kaponda, the incident occurred during the night of April 28, 2019 at around 9 pm.

He said the suspect ambushed the victim due to jealousy after the wife got married to another man.

“The suspect got married to the victim some years back but divorced some months ago due to family issues. Thereafter the victim got married to another man and that did not please the ex-husband,” the PRO said.

Kaponda said the woman was rushed to Dowa District Hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

He said Chunga would answer a charge of causing grievous harm which is contrary to section 238 of the penal code.

Both Chunga and Thamangira, 25, hail from at Nyundo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nsakambewa in the district.

Elsewhere,  Police in Ntchisi has arrested a 33-year-old man Malijana Thamson of Kavwenje village on suspicion that he killed his wife Rose Kamuikeni  of Kamkwazi Village in the district.

Police detective Mphatso Guzani Kakwata said a post-mortem established the death was due t internal bleeding.

The suspect will answer a charge of murder.

Ishmael Phiri
Guest
Ishmael Phiri

Re-marrying ‘some months’ after divorce? Chibwenzi chinalipo kale that’s why the man was furious

1 hour ago
WANA
Guest
WANA

Stupid men – they wrongly thinking they own women. When men leave a woman or going about with extra marital affairs, women never kill them. Let these men be severely punished.

2 hours ago

