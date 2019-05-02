MEC disqualifies independent candidate for Dowa South East but inaction for DPP’s aspirants

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disqualified independent candidate for Dowa South East Medson Nkhoma for continuing holding a public office after presenting nomination papers but there is in action on ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates in similar situation.

According to section 51(2)(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of no person shall be qualified to be nominated or elected as a of Parliament if that person holds, or acts, in any public or appointment, except where the Constitution provides that person shall not be disqualified from standing for election solely on of holding that office or appointment or where that person from that office in order to stand.

In a statement released on Tuesday, MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alufandika said the commission received a complaint that Nkhoma was still with the Road Traffic Directorate despite being a candidate had not resigned.

Upon getting confirmation from the Directorate, Alufandika said “the Commission has that Mr Nkhoma be disqualified as a parliamentary for Dowa South East and that his name has been struck the list of nominated candidates.”

However, Chief Financial Controller at the country’s main producer of power, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), Shadreck Namalomba continues to hold a senior public job while he is contesting for a parliamentary seat on a governing DPP parliamentary ticket, contrary to public service regulations.

Namalomba is contesting in the Mangochi South West Constituency parliamentary seat while still working as Chief Financial Officer at Egenco, a public entity that was created after the delinking of ESCOM, the later being known for being the ruling party’s main cash cow.

